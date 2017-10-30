You Won’t Be Able To Get Your Hands On This Benefit Product Any More

Bye, bye baby...

One of our favourite Benefit eyebrow products, the bestselling Gimme Brow enhancer, is being recalled by the brand, as it has been found it may cause some people eye irritation. The brand has issued a statement asking users of the product to stop using it and return all tubes purchased since January this year.

This is what it says on the Benefit UK website: “Benefit Cosmetics is committed to the highest levels of quality and doing what’s right for our customers. Out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating a voluntary recall of our Gimme Brow product after discovering that recent batches of the product did not meet our stringent quality standards. If applied in its normal usage on the brows, the Gimme Brow product doesn’t involve any risk. However, if it comes into contact with the eyes, it could lead to eye irritation.”

They have advised people to stop using the product as a safety measure, and they have very kindly suggested that those who return it to the store they bought it from can expect a full refund.

However, there’s no need to get teary eyed just yet. This is a voluntary recall, so if you’re a die hard Gimme Brow fan and don’t want to part with your best eyebrow pal, you’ll need to take extra care when using it and make sure you avoid any chance of it coming into contact with your eyes.

The brow enhancer is currently unavailable at most retailers and while we don’t know when the cult product will be back, Benefit says “We are working very hard to bring back Gimme Brow as soon as possible.”

We really, really hope so, in the mean time we’ll be rationing how often we use ours, and if our brows start looking a little shabby, you know why.

If you have any further questions or worries about the product, please contact the brand directly.

By Kristina Ivanova