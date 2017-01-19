Because, tbf, who doesn't suffer from a bit of nasty acne every now and then?

Anyone not used to seeing a Hollywood star be all refreshing and honest needs to pay attention to Bella Thorne. The 19-year-old is always telling it straight, most recently when she stuck up for Kendall Jenner’s skin.

Landing in LA after a long flight, Kendall was subjected to the usual mass of paparazzi. Snaps of the star wearing shades and velvet joggers (hello new crush) soon hit the Internet with people unfairly zooming in on Kenny’s apparent problem skin.

Kendall has been very open about her history with acne

The star has previously said she suffered badly from acne when she was a young teenager. Kendall’s self esteem was ruined by the issue until a trip to the dermatologist helped to clear her skin.

Kendall revealed her acne woes on her blog, saying…

“I had such bad acne when I was younger. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face.”

Bella Thorne, who also suffers from the odd spotty skin day (don’t we all), was outraged when she saw this tabloid cover pointing out KJ’s acne.

Taking to Twitter, Bella stuck up for the model telling the world the back off because, hey, it’s totally normal!

Bella Thorne was furious and stuck up for the model via Twitter

“This makes me so beyond mad. Like what everyone gets acne !! SHES A HUMAN BEING LEAVE HER ALONE for fucks sake.”

Well said, Bells! Who hasn’t had to deal with an eruption of spots at the worst possible time? Fortunately for the every-woman, we don’t have to deal with paps and then the rest of the world judging our chops.

And let’s be real for a second. Even with a very small scattering of pimples Kendall looks a hundred thousand times better than we ever have stepping off a flight.