This Is Why People Are Getting Bee Tattoos

All proceeds are being donated to a Crowdfunder appeal

From the taxi drivers offering free rides from the arena, the homeless men who rushed to help the injured and the support of Mancunion residents offering a place to stay through the trending #RoomForManchester hashtag, Manchester community united and shared their help and support following Tuesday’s devastating attack.

Coming together in order to continue the support, local tattoo artists are offering to tattoo bees for anyone who wants to show their solidarity, in order to raise money for the victims and families affected.

If you are wondering why it’s a bee they’re inking, the worker bee is an emblem of Manchester’s hard-working history throughout the industrial revolution and has become a symbol for the city. It’s even on its coat of arms.

Local Tattoo Artist Sam Barber launched the appeal, announcing on Instagram that he would be tattooing bee’s all day for those who want to show their support, and has since gone viral.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This Sunday I will be raising money for those affected by this tragedy… please email me at sambarbertattoo@gmail.com to book! Please share! And any artists wanting to take part just repost! #manchestertogether #standtall #staystrong A post shared by Sam Barber (@sambarbertattoo) on May 23, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

So this coming Sunday, The Sacred Art Tattoo parlour in Chorlton, Manchester will be tattooing bee’s from 10am to 6pm. Each tattoo will be £50 and all profits will be donated to the Crowdfunder appeal.

Over 1,700 people have already registered they will be attending via a Facebook event, and even more people have shown their interest on social media. It will be on a first come first serve basis though, so if you are interested it is best to arrive early!

If you are in need of some inspiration for your bee tat, you can find some tattoos already under the #manchestertattooappeal hashtag.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

#Manchester 🐝💛💜💙💚❤ This Sunday ill be tattooing these all day to raise money for the victims familys #manchestertattooappeal even if you cant come down and get tattooed please donate details on my last post 🐝 @studioixmanchester A post shared by Zoe Lorraine Tattoos ♡ (@zoelorrainee) on May 23, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Manchester bee 🐝 #manchester #manchesterbee #manchestertattooappeal #tattoo #prayformanchester❤️ #love A post shared by Amy Barr (@amybarrbarrsheep) on May 24, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

If tattoos aren’t your thing, or you are unable to make the appeal, don’t worry! You can still show your support on the JustGiving fundraising page, which will also be taking monetary donations.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

So whether it is a tattoo or a donation, or helping within the community, like the appeal says, “The spirit of Manchester and that of our community will only grow stronger.”

By Emma Hull