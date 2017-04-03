Could his be the trigger to our breakouts, too?

Bad skin is annoying at the best of times. There’s nothing more frustrating than waking up to a big old blemish on your face which you know you’ll have to spend the morning trying to hide. But, for some people a slick of concealer isn’t enough to do the trick.

For Rachel Crawley, a 22-year-old Miss UK beauty pageant her skin was something she battled with every single day and was one of her biggest insecurities. Speaking about her struggles she said: ‘For years I let my mental health take over, ruin relationships, stop me going out ect all because I was insecure and worried about other people’s opinions.

Because let’s be honest acne isn’t nice to look at. I knew I couldn’t carry on being this hard on myself to the point I would cry and have a lot of built up stress causing headaches.’ Bullied while she was at school, she made sure that no one ever saw her without makeup on, and when she was first asked to take part in the pageant she turned it down.

Since then Rachel has decided to devote her time to clear her skin documenting it on her Instagram: asprinkleofhealthandbeauty, as she goes. Rather than reaching for harsh lotions and creams or medication, she decided to start making changes to her diet to see if she could clear it in a more natural way. After cutting out different food groups, she finally found out that the cause of her acne was sugar.

It was also carbs and not just the bad ones you’re probably thinking of, but good ones like brown rice. After cutting them out of her diet for just 3 days she noticed that she hadn’t had any new breakouts. ‘Foods high in sugar can cause hormonal imbalance it’s all connected! When making food choices you still want to be choosing natural whole foods and nothing processed’, she says.

Although it might seem extreme, Rachel now sticks to a mostly raw vegan diet and skin has now almost entirely cleared. And when she fancies a sweet treat she makes her own raw vegan deserts instead.



Her advice to others who are trying to get rid of their acne a natural way? ‘My dream would be to help others on their journey. Those who want to take the natural route… Try and listen to your body to see if you notice certain foods triggering your breakouts or certain products you are issuing. When I went to the doctors they told me food does not cause acne. Yet changing certain things in my diet for me worked.’

Rachel, you’re a total inspiration and we salute you!

