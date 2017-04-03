A Beauty Pageant Contestant Cut This Out Of Her Diet And Cleared Her Acne

Could his be the trigger to our breakouts, too?

Bad skin is annoying at the best of times. There’s nothing more frustrating than waking up to a big old blemish on your face which you know you’ll have to spend the morning trying to hide. But, for some people a slick of concealer isn’t enough to do the trick.

Had such a fun day today meeting all the other girls taking part in the pageant! Everyone is so friendly and beautiful ⭐️ Just less than 4 weeks to go now until the final how exciting! I have reached my target for my fundraising but will still be planning more ways to raise more money if I can! I have my eco outfit sorted 😉 So feeling prepared! My evening gown is something I need to search for still if anyone knows of any nice dress shops let me know! 💋 Tips to reach your goals are definitely to invest in a notepad/ journal! Write down your passions, hobbies, what you want to achieve and your dreams ect! This will help you stay motivated to want to do them! One of way gaining more confidence is stop living in fear of what other people think about you and just do what you want to do for YOU 😊 Be kind and brave. You are stronger than you think ❤️💪🏻✨ ———————————————————- #beautypageant #pageant #happiness #selflove #love #kindness #acne #mind #mindfulness #enlightenment #journey #confidence #inspiration #spiritual #soul #strong #grow #vegan #lifestyle #beautiful #blogger #fashion #style #ootd #journey #acceptance #healthy #peace #girl #believe

For Rachel Crawley, a 22-year-old Miss UK beauty pageant her skin was something she battled with every single day and was one of her biggest insecurities. Speaking about her struggles she said: ‘For years I let my mental health take over, ruin relationships, stop me going out ect all because I was insecure and worried about other people’s opinions.

🌟My progress since starting this page🌟 no Medication ✖️ High fat vegan plant based diet (nothing processed) Real whole foods, natural minimal skin care routine ✔️ People are happy to take strong medication that can lead to bad side effects in are bodies but aren't willing to change there diet which is safe and better for our health. Remember that everyone has there struggles in life. Most of us choose not share them. Most people with acne don't share it because there ashamed but why should we it's only a stage in our life it won't last forever and it certainly doesn't make us any less of a person. Clear skin or acne you are the same person. I get asked how can I be confident when my skin looks like this? The reason I decided to accept myself for how I looked is because for years I suffered with acne and for years I let my mental health take over, ruin relationships, stop me going out ect all because I was insecure and worried about other people's opinions. Because let's be honest acne isn't nice to look at. I knew I couldn't carry on being this hard on myself to the point I would cry and have a lot of built up stress causing headaches. I thought about the days when I used to have no worries when I was younger and here's what I came up with- I wasn't living life trying to impress anyone I wore no makeup so never felt less beautiful I didn't spend my time trying to make myself look perfect I didn't sit at home comparing myself to others on Instagram It's the world we live in today that makes us think like this. I don't want young girls feeling the same way I did. I don't want them to think they have to look a certain way to be accepted or beautiful. They need more role models embracing there real natural selfs because that is real life. I know how hard it can be but please please practice self love and believe in yourself this alone will make you feel better 💛🌸✨ ————————————————

Because let’s be honest acne isn’t nice to look at. I knew I couldn’t carry on being this hard on myself to the point I would cry and have a lot of built up stress causing headaches.’ Bullied while she was at school, she made sure that no one ever saw her without makeup on, and when she was first asked to take part in the pageant she turned it down.

The left photo was taken today! And the right photo was taken 2 months ago! The scarring on my cheeks is still quite bad and is taking a while to fade. The scars around my chin seem to be disappearing a lot quicker. Unfortunately there isn't a quick fix for acne and it doesn't just disappear over night so please try not stress in the mean time. I know it's easier said than done but stressing about it only makes it worse. Try and listen to your body to see if you notice certain foods triggering your breakouts or certain products you are issuing. When I went to the doctors they told me food does not cause acne. Yet changing certain things in my diet for me worked. Also my acne was in the hormonal areas such as along the jawline. What we don't realise is certain foods do effect our hormones. Such as dairy, meat and sugar. Not only the food we eat but the chemicals we put onto our skin from beauty products, makeup, cleaning products and plastics! Everybody is different and there are different success stories out there. I know how difficult it is finding one that works for you. Don't give up hope. It doesn't change who you are and you are still aloud to continue living your life. It's really not worth loosing your happiness over. I want to help and support anyone going through this because I've experienced how hard it is. I understand and can relate to a lot of you 😊 I love receiving your messages so don't be afraid to ask me anything. I'm working on a blog/ website and a YouTube as I get a lot of the same questions. I have a lot to say and want to share my tips!!! If there is anything in particular you would like to know let me know in the comments so I can make sure I answer it for you. Keep going and i hope you've all had a lovely weekend ❤️ ———————————————————- #acne #acnetreatment #journey #life #selflove #selfcare #bodypositive #progress #transformation #vegan #plantbased #highfat #natural #organic #crueltyfree #nontoxic #chemicalfree #positive #mindset #enlightenment #spiritual #soul #youarebeautiful #beautiful #acceptance #wellness #detox #skinfood #health #healing

Since then Rachel has decided to devote her time to clear her skin documenting it on her Instagram: asprinkleofhealthandbeauty, as she goes. Rather than reaching for harsh lotions and creams or medication, she decided to start making changes to her diet to see if she could clear it in a more natural way. After cutting out different food groups, she finally found out that the cause of her acne was sugar.

I hope everyone is having a loving weekend 💜 The weather was nice today so I spent most of the day sat in sun as it naturally helps heal my skin 🌞 I get asked the question a lot … 'how do you feel confident not wearing makeup' , 'how do you go about doing your daily life not wearing makeup'? So Monday-Friday I'm working full time in an office then I'll go straight to the gym. For me I don't like wearing makeup for a long period of time and for me to be sat in an office all day I don't feel I need to wear any. I don't wear makeup to the gym, again so I don't feel the need to wear it as I'll be sweating and don't want to clog my pores. If I'm going out for a meal, with friends, night out / occasion of corse I love getting ready to make the effort to wear it. If you wear makeup everyday your still beautiful and if you don't your still beautiful. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin. I have scars/ marks on my face but I shouldn't have to cover them to feel beautiful. I have learnt to accept myself for who I am and that's why I feel confident enough to go out with no makeup. I no longer fear what other people think of me because I'm happy within myself that I don't care 😊 I want you to feel happy and confident about yourself because you deserve to be kind to yourself ⭐️ ———————————————————- #nomakeup #acne #acnescars #vegan #mind #soul #journey #spiritual #healing #acceptance #believe #love #selflove #lifestyle #blogger #veganbeauty #vegancommunity #plantbased #healthy #wellness #sun #enlightenment #mindfulness #beautiful #crueltyfree #smile #happiness #kindness #beautypageant #girl

It was also carbs and not just the bad ones you’re probably thinking of, but good ones like brown rice. After cutting them out of her diet for just 3 days she noticed that she hadn’t had any new breakouts. ‘Foods high in sugar can cause hormonal imbalance it’s all connected! When making food choices you still want to be choosing natural whole foods and nothing processed’, she says.

Raw salad for lunch 👅 I try to include as much raw food as possible. Usually breakfast, snacks & lunch will be raw then a cooked meal for tea. I love eating raw healthy whole plant based foods. I can't explain it but my body just feels amazing inside and out! Like I can feel it healing 🌟 There are so many health benefits! Plus your hair/ nails grow, your skin glows! It helps you overcome illnesses ect. Natural all the way ✨🌱👅❤️ ———————————————— #vegan #plantbased #raw #rawfood #whatveganseat #veganfood #vegansofig #community #healthy #happy #healing #wellness #natural #nature #fitness #soul #mind #body #love #lifestyle #food #nontoxic #acne #chakra #balance #yoga #freedom #skinfood #positive #personalgrowth

Although it might seem extreme, Rachel now sticks to a mostly raw vegan diet and skin has now almost entirely cleared. And when she fancies a sweet treat she makes her own raw vegan deserts instead.

Her advice to others who are trying to get rid of their acne a natural way? ‘My dream would be to help others on their journey. Those who want to take the natural route… Try and listen to your body to see if you notice certain foods triggering your breakouts or certain products you are issuing. When I went to the doctors they told me food does not cause acne. Yet changing certain things in my diet for me worked.’

Rachel, you’re a total inspiration and we salute you!