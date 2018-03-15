Move over, Cadbury's.

We’ve been obsessed with beauty advent calendars for years, but now it seems that makeup is about to take over another one of our favourite holidays.

You may have seen some egg-shaped beauty bundles doing the rounds, as some of our go-to skincare and cosmetic brands are introducing something special for Easter.

Here’s a round-up of the ones currently on our wish lists.

BUY NOW, £65

So sought-after it already has a waiting list, the LookFantastic range of beauty eggs comes in a beautiful gift box that includes seven mini makeup treats.

The products are worth over £200 altogether, so this bundle really is a bargain at only £65. And with the contents including cult favourites such as the Elemis Peel Mask, an Illamasqua primer and Pixi’s Rose Tonic, it really is the dream for beauty lovers.

BUY NOW, £15

Launched for the very first time this year, the luxury brand’s Beauty Egg comes in two of their signature scents; Cherry Blossom and Almond.

Including some of their most popular products – including that indulgent hand cream – L’Occitane’s Easter-themed gift sets offer to pamper you over the long Bank Holiday weekend.

What’s more, each egg is beautifully illustrated. So once you’ve used up your products, there’s something left to keep.

BUY NOW, £5

Boasting five eyeshadow shades – including rose pink, dark rose gold and dark rose brown – and two highlighter powders, this mini egg palette is perfect for those on a budget.

There are six palettes to choose from, each with a different hue. And at only £5 each, we’ll take one in every shade please.

BUY NOW, £8

This is one for the skincare fanatics.

The gift set includes a full size L’Oreal Paris Smooth Sugars Clear Face & Lip Scrub, a mini Pure Clay Detox Mask, and a mini Hydra Genius Liquid Moisturiser.

Definitely good for an Easter pamper session.