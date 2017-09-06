The Best Courses To Turn You Into A Seasoned Beauty Pro

It's time to go back to beauty school...

Don’t you wish maths lessons could have been a bit less boring algebra, and more how to start a beauty business? Well just because you’ve landed yourself a grown up job, it doesn’t mean the learning has to stop. We’ve scoured the UK to find you the best lessons in beauty – so you can brush up your skills, learn some new ones, or even start your own business. YES! This time round school is actually fun.

Make Up

Illamasqua

Cost: £65

Length: 2hours

Location: London

Book in @ www.illamasqua.com

These educational two-hour workshops cover everything from nailing red carpet beauty to skin sculpting and smoky eyes – hello serious skills for your next night out! For more information and to check out their more advanced (and pricier) courses head to the website.

Added bonus: 20% off Illamasqua

House of Glam Dolls Instaglam Make Up

Cost: £225

Length: 1 day

Location: London

Book in @ www.houseofglamdolls.com

Want to know how all the beauty bloggers create their perfect cut crease eyes, bold brows, eyeliner on fleek and much much more? Then this is the course for you? If not? Then there are tonnes of other brilliant courses to try – all listed on the site.

Added bonus: Lots of likes on your Insta – obvs.

Benefit Group Master class for 10 people

Cost: £20, which is redeemable on products (1 has to be a brow product)

Time: 1hr-1.5hr

Location: Nationwide

Book it @ In store (6 weeks in advance)

Tested by the LOOK team

These need some planning, but if you have six weeks to gather together ten mates, then this is definitely worth doing, especially before a night out as you can pick any look to learn, bridal, trends or prom. We had so much fun and even the beauty team learnt some new tips and tricks.

AOFM

Cost: £1200

Location: London (next dates are 22nd Oct-27th)

Book it: www.aofmonlinemakeup.com

Love make-up and think you have a flair for it? Well maybe a new profession awaits you. This course is for complete beginners who want to start up a business as a freelance MUA concentrating on bridal and special occasion looks. Leaving you certified with a qualification that is recognised globally.

Added bonus: You receive a 24 piece brush set on day one and you will get to try out entire ranges of brands like Bobbi Brown, Mac, Chanel and Dior. Plus discounts to help you build your kit.

Speedy tutorials

No time? Want a quick lesson on how to do your make up? These brands are here to help.

Bobbi Brown

15-60 min tutorials from how to do your brows, to finding the perfect lip, all for free.

Book it @ www.bobbibrown.co.uk or call your nearest stor.

Smashbox

Nail everything from smokey eyes to camera-ready skin. Completely free and fifteen minutes long.

Book it @ www.smashbox.co.uk/book-appointment

Charlotte Tilbury

Pick up some serious skills with one of Tilbs’ on counter complimentary transformations.

Book it @ www.charlottetilbury.com/uk/booking

Mac

Experience the make up lessons and workshops that the industry experts learn from. £50, but so worth it.

Book it @ www.maccosmetics.co.uk/makeup-service

Chanel

Take a trip to London to experience your very own make up lesson as the Chanel artists tailor a step-by-step tutorial tailored to you. This costs £60, but they also offer 15min complimentary services.

Book it @ covent.garden@chanel.co.uk or 02072402001

Hair

Cassie Lomas – Hairstyling for Beginners

Cost: £1,300

Length: 1 week

Location: Manchester

Book in @ www.cassielomas.com

Yes Cassie Lomas is known for their make up courses, (and they’re well worth booking into too), but budding MUA’s should also turn to the school to help them perfect the art of hair styling as future clients will frequently want you to do both. Once completion you’ll leave being a pro at everything from blow-dries to braids.

Added bonus: Finance options are available.

Industry

Beauty Verified – Industry workshops

Length: 1 day

Cost: £50-£100

Location: London

Book it @ www.beautyverified.org

A NEW series of beauty workshops starting in October, led by the best in the business, you will learn about each different subject, have the chance to pick up skills, make connections and ask questions. Workshops will cover everything from Beauty Blogging to How To Become a Celebrity MUA.

Added bonus: Each attendee will receive a beauty goodie bag to take home with them.

PR & Journalism

Solent University – Beauty Promotion

Length: 3 years

Cost: £9,250 per year

Apply @ www.solent.ac.uk

Fancy earning yourself a BAHons in Beauty PR or Journalism, Look’s very own Beauty Editor Lydia Thompson studied at Southampton Solent University, which offers three-year bespoke courses, taught by industry experts. “My course pretty much taught me everything I needed to know to work in this industry, from giving me contacts and help with gaining work experience placements, to a library packed full of fashion and beauty books and videos, it was everything I expected and more.