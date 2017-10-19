BB Cream: LOOK’s Favourite For Dewy Coverage

Say hello to radiant skin
BB cream is the perfect option if heavy, cakey foundations are not your thing. After all, we don’t all want to mask our skin, we want to enhance it and make it the best version it can possibly be. And that’s exactly where BB creams step in…
Originating from Asia, they’ve fast become a beauty bag staple, but what is a BB cream and who is it for?
As we’re sure you already know, they go by the names of blemish balm and beauty balm, but they’re not there to cover your spots. In fact, they’re the ideal product for girls who like the natural look and want a lighter, dewy finish.
Created by dermatologists for patients who’d undergone laser surgery; think of them as a marriage between a foundation and a moisturiser with added SPF and a tonne of skincare benefits.
In short, they’re an all-in-one wonder balm that will leave your skin feeling hydrated, looking radiant, and give you just enough coverage to even out your skin tone and blur imperfections.
To confuse matters further (because the beauty industry quite likes to do that), there are also CC creams; and DD creams (yes, seriously) are steadily emerging onto the scene. One of our personal favourites which doesn’t quite fall into any dual lettered category, goes by the name of Complexion Rescue and is a tinted hydrating gel cream (quite the mouthful, we know).
But, CC’s DD’s and all others aside, we’ve hunted down the best beauty balms you can buy online now. So go on, treat yourself to one of these skin savours and expect a flawless complexion. You’ll never look back…
Bobbie Brown BB Cream, £29.50
This thicker BB cream is ideal for those who want to cover imperfections yet don’t what a foundation. The formula brightens skin instantly and over time, providing a clean, even and illuminated finish.
Rimmel London BB Cream Matte, £6.99
For a BB cream this product provides super good coverage. It’s matte finish means that there is no way kin will be left looking too shiny or oily.
No7 Beautiful Skin BB Cream For Normal/Dry Skin, £13.50
Estee Lauder DayWear BB Anti-Oxidant Beauty Benefit Cream, £35
This high-performance cream acts to control surface oil so that skin is hydrated and healthy looking.
REN Satin Perfection BB Cream, £28
This multi-function cream really fits the bill. Works as a great anti-ageing formula as it tones and firms the skin.
Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets All in One BB Creme, £39.50
This 24 hour hydrating formula works across all skin types. It is super super lightweight and feels like your own skin.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Bronzing Beauty Balm, £23.50
We don’t know about you, but we’re totally in denial that it’s cold. Feel like it’s summer with this oil free, blowy beauty cream. You’ll look like you’ve just come back from a beach holiday in Barbados. Gorgeous.
Benefit Big Easy BB Cream, £28.50
Benefit is a go to when it comes to radiance. This formula may be liquid but it transforms to powder on your skin, meaning there is no need for powder on top. Great to slap on in the morning before heading out the door for a busy, winters day at work.
Revlon PhotoReady BB Cream, £9.99
Acts as a primer to smooth the skin then covers with a colour that matches your skin tone, like foundation. A legit excuse to take a selfie, or seven. Like people need to know how good your skin looks.
bareMinerals Prime Time BB Primer-Cream Daily Defense, £23.50
All those minerals can only do good! You can wear this alone with just a hint of concealer over the top where needed. Lovely stuff.