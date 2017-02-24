This Is What The Most Attractive Lips Look Like

According to science...

Over the last few years having a perfectly plump pout has never been more in demand (thanks Kylie). According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 27,0000 lip implants took place in the USA. Yikes.

And if you’re not brave enough to go under the knife (or needle) there’s always that handy trick of over lining your lips to fake a fuller pout (thanks again, Kylie).

But, while impossibly plump pouts are continuously portrayed in the media as the ideal, it turns out that the “perfect pair” of lips are in fact a lot more realistic looking.

The research was published by the JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery and over 400 women took part in the research, which took place at the University of California.

Side-by-side images of their lips were shown and ranked from 1 (least attractive) to 10 (most attractive). Manipulated images of women’s overall lip sizes were shown to guide the researches in finding the optimal lip shape and size. Upper and lower lips we shown separately to help researchers get the ‘ideal’ upper to lower lip ratio.

Surprisingly, the research revealed that the participants preferred lips where the lower part was twice as big as the upper lip. Sorry Rosie HW. They also found that the ‘perfect’ lips were 50% larger than a the regular woman’s natural lip size and took up roughly 10% of the lower part of a woman’s face. In visual terms, we’re talking about the lips of models Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr.

So, before you decide to do a Kylie you should probably think twice because the most attractive lips really aren’t as big as you might think. It’s also important to remember that lips come in all different shapes in sizes, so you should learn to love the lips that you’ve got!

