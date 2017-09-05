Yaaaaaas

Listen up beauty lovers: because ASOS Beauty has arrived and it’s everything we could wish for.

Yep. ASOS is completely revamping their beauty range with the brand new launch of the ‘Face & Body’ section on their site. Stocking all the cult beauty you know and love (think: The Ordinary, Spectrum, Lime Crime) from mid-September they’ll also be launching the first ever ASOS make-up collection.

Featuring everything from highly pigmented liquid lipsticks to contouring palettes, shimmering eyeshadows and highlighters – there’s a whopping 46 shades across the collection.

LOOK’s Favourite ASOS Beauty Picks

ASOS Bossy Mascara, £8

With a XXL brush, this super chunky mascara leaves lashes looking thick and full, without clumps! (they don’t have an image yet – hold with a smear)

ASOS Matte Liquid Lipstick in Overqualified, £7

Highly-pigmented, seriously long lasting /and/ comforting on your lips – ASOS’ liquid lippies rival some of the most expensive ones on the market

ASOS Chubby Highlighter Stick in Tenacious, £9

A dewy hint of radiance, sweep over cheekbones and blend with your fingertips for an instant glow

Here’s A Run Down Of The Whole Collection:

ASOS Satin Lipstick:

Contended, Unbridled, Owned, Unarmed, Frosty £7

ASOS Matte Lipstick:

Out There, A’Game, Punchy, Doubtless, Chancer, Steely, Uncompromising, Tuned £7

ASOS Matte Liquid Lipstick:

Patience, Observant, Immersed, Prove It, Overqualified £7

ASOS Lip Liner Pencil:

Sorted, 1/2 Full, Sturdy £5

ASOS Eyeshadow Palette:

Current Mood, Strong, Devoted, Out Out £12

ASOS Liquid Pen Eyeliner:

Decisive £6

ASOS Liquid Eyeliner:

Straight Up, Vigilant £6

ASOS Eye liner Twist Up Pencil:

Pushy, Grounded £5

ASOS Mascara:

Bossy £8

ASOS Dual Glitter Pot:

Nonchalant, Inquisitive, Eloquent, Mindful £6.50

ASOS Bronzer:

Boast, Bulletproof £8.50

ASOS Eyebrow Palette:

Visionary, Determined £9

ASOS Chubby Highlighter Stick:

Flawed, Tenacious £9

ASOS Blusher:

Unbothered, Acceptance £8

ASOS Contour Trio Palette:

Principled, Bona de £10

ASOS Translucent Finishing Pressed Powder:

Just Breathe £10