BIG BEAUTY NEWS: ASOS Beauty Is Here!
Listen up beauty lovers: because ASOS Beauty has arrived and it’s everything we could wish for.
Yep. ASOS is completely revamping their beauty range with the brand new launch of the ‘Face & Body’ section on their site. Stocking all the cult beauty you know and love (think: The Ordinary, Spectrum, Lime Crime) from mid-September they’ll also be launching the first ever ASOS make-up collection.
Featuring everything from highly pigmented liquid lipsticks to contouring palettes, shimmering eyeshadows and highlighters – there’s a whopping 46 shades across the collection.
LOOK’s Favourite ASOS Beauty Picks
ASOS Bossy Mascara, £8
With a XXL brush, this super chunky mascara leaves lashes looking thick and full, without clumps!
ASOS Matte Liquid Lipstick in Overqualified, £7
Highly-pigmented, seriously long lasting /and/ comforting on your lips – ASOS’ liquid lippies rival some of the most expensive ones on the market
ASOS Chubby Highlighter Stick in Tenacious, £9
A dewy hint of radiance, sweep over cheekbones and blend with your fingertips for an instant glow
Here’s A Run Down Of The Whole Collection:
ASOS Satin Lipstick:
Contended, Unbridled, Owned, Unarmed, Frosty £7
ASOS Matte Lipstick:
Out There, A’Game, Punchy, Doubtless, Chancer, Steely, Uncompromising, Tuned £7
ASOS Matte Liquid Lipstick:
Patience, Observant, Immersed, Prove It, Overqualified £7
ASOS Lip Liner Pencil:
Sorted, 1/2 Full, Sturdy £5
ASOS Eyeshadow Palette:
Current Mood, Strong, Devoted, Out Out £12
ASOS Liquid Pen Eyeliner:
Decisive £6
ASOS Liquid Eyeliner:
Straight Up, Vigilant £6
ASOS Eye liner Twist Up Pencil:
Pushy, Grounded £5
ASOS Mascara:
Bossy £8
ASOS Dual Glitter Pot:
Nonchalant, Inquisitive, Eloquent, Mindful £6.50
ASOS Bronzer:
Boast, Bulletproof £8.50
ASOS Eyebrow Palette:
Visionary, Determined £9
ASOS Chubby Highlighter Stick:
Flawed, Tenacious £9
ASOS Blusher:
Unbothered, Acceptance £8
ASOS Contour Trio Palette:
Principled, Bona de £10
ASOS Translucent Finishing Pressed Powder:
Just Breathe £10