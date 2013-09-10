Scarlett Johansson Teams Plum Eyes With Pink Lips – We Love!

Scarlett Johansson is one of our all-time fave beauty crushes! And it’s no wonder really – we spotted her at the premiere for Under The Skin last night looking as radiant as ever. Scarlett showed off smouldering plum smoky eyes with flawless, glowing skin and a slick of glossy pink lippie.

The simple but stunning look is easy to recreate – just start by cheating that healthy, sunkissed glow. LOOK Beauty Cheeky Trio Palette in Candyfloss, was £8, now £4, is ideal for creating that flawless finish. With a bronzer, blusher and highlighter, you can scuplt your way to complexion perfection.

Next up, give your eyes the wow factor by smudging Bobbi Brown Long-Lasting Cream Eyeshadow in Velvet Plum, £18.50, around your peepers. Take it along your lower lashline, like Scarlett, to frame your eyes. Then, finish with lashings of LOOK Beauty Lash Attack Mascara, was £7, now £3.50.

Finally, it’s time to prettify your pout. Add a slick of LOOK Beauty Loud Lips Lipstick in Babydoll, was £7, now £3.50 – the pop of pink will take your look up a notch from girlie to glam.

Well, that’s our Saturday night make-up sorted, now we just need a red carpet!

By Victoria Jowett

