Ariana Grande Has Swapped Her Ponytail For A Chic Silver-Grey Look

The 24-year-old singer looks beaut with her icy new style

Think of Ariana Grande and you think of a brunette up-do, right?

The 24-year-old is known for her sassy high ponytail, but it seems she’s grown tired of her signature style. In fact, she’s now rocking a totally different look.

Ari took to Instagram yesterday to showcase her makeover, unveiling a cool silver-grey hue. She’d also opted for a down ‘do, with sections twisted into a braided bun at the top of her head.

She looked stunning in the selfie, which she’d captioned: ‘Btw i (it’s grey) [sic].’

We’re not sure whether Ari’s really visited the hairdresser or if she’s just been playing around with a wig, but whatever the case, it’s great to see her experimenting with her locks again.

Because while her pony has been her go-to for the past few years, it hasn’t always been her favourite.

Back when she starred in Nickelodeon show Victorious, she was sporting a vibrant red colour. However, she revealed in 2014 that this had ‘destroyed’ her tresses.

She wrote on Facebook: ‘I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat… as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair [sic].

‘My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down.

‘So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years)….’

Let’s be honest, Ari can pull off any look – ponytail or no ponytail.