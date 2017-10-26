We’ve heard it a million times: that prevention is key when it comes to anti-ageing. And with more advanced skincare brands around than ever, we’ve never been better armed to tackle skin issues head on. But do we really need to be worrying about wrinkles in our twenties or thirties? Read on to find out...
It’s not uncommon to freak at the first signs of fine lines, but reaching for strong anti-ageing face creams too soon can actually have an adverse affect.
As organisms go, skin is pretty clever, but if you start giving it lotions and potions to do its job, it will become lazy. This will mean a) your skin will crave the help and b) those science packed serums will be less effective later on in life – when you really need them. Simple Dermatologist Dr Phillippa Lowe explains, “Keep things simple by focusing on hydrating your skin and protecting against sun damage and pollution.” What you need now is; hydration, protection and prevention. Save the big guns for later on!
The Best Anti-Ageing Face Creams
When you hit thirty though, we’re sorry to say that your skin will need a little more help. It’s not all bad news, as mainstream brands are really upping their skincare, meaning you really can put the ageing process at bay without spending an absolute fortune. Your main concerns are dullness and the diminishing production of collagen (which is what causes wrinkles). Dr Lowe suggests to look out of products that contain Retinol, as “it helps to stimulate collagen production and is great for keeping skin plump and reducing fine lines. Plus looking our for products that include gentle exfoliating ingredients such as mild AHAs (glycolic acids, lactic acids) and BHAs (salicylic acid)” which will help with brightness.
Read more: So what’s the deal with Dermarolling?
So to help you along on your way to tackling skin problems – we’ve rounded up the best anti-wrinkle creams on the high street that will get you looking youthful and glowy in no time. Each product is packed with anti-ageing vitamins that help to repair lines, smooth pores, get rid of pigmentation and get you looking 10 years younger in no time.
Read More: The Unexpected Beauty Trend For Younger Looking Skin
So forget pricey procedures like botox and face-lifts, keeping the wrinkles at bay is as easy as applying the right face cream. Now all you have to do is find the right one, click through our gallery to find the perfect partner for your skin (and budget), it couldn’t be easier. So what are you waiting for? Get ready for complexion perfection – just don’t blame us if you start getting asked for ID in the supermarket!
La Roche Posay Redermic Retinol Day Cream, £29.50
A retinol day cream that speeds up cell turnover and plumps out fine lines all in one
Avene Physiolift Day Smoothing Cream, £25
Avene's latest range tackles wrinkles head on. Why is it so good? It's all down to a mixture of hyaluronic acid fragments that plump and fill fine lines and secret weapon ascofilline, that gets deep down into the collagen structures of your skin, building them back up.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £80
Algae, mimosa and rose are some of the star ingredients in this award winning day cream. Massage a pea sized amount over the face and neck daily and expect smoother, softer and firmer skin.
Kiehl’s Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream, £42
Enriched with copper this cool cream helps restore skin elasticity meaning it can bounce back from wrinkles – easy peasy!
Clinique Repairwear Uplifting Firming Cream SPF 15, £54
This gravity defying formula rebuilds natural collagen supplies and leaves skin smoother, tighter and noticeably lifted. Feels light on the skin, great under make-up and contains SPF15 protection. Available in 2 types to suit skin type. What more could you want from a face cream?
Origins Plantscription SPF 25 Anti-ageing Cream, £48
The natural solution to anti-ageing, this new addition to the Plantscription range contains raspberry plant stem cell technology and SPF25 to plump up and protect.
No7 Early Defence Day Cream, £19.50
A skincare essential, this much-loved formula contains SPF15 and protects skin against environmental stress such as sun-damage and pollution. The light formula won't block pores and is suitable for all skin types. Recommended for ages 20-35.
Lancôme Visionnaire Advanced Multi-Correcting Cream, £60
The hyaluronic acid in this anti-wrinkle cream makes it seriously moisturising, giving a gorgeous youthful radiance boost, instantly!
Antipodes Avocado And Pear Nourishing Night Cream, £33
This organic night cream helps moisturise, protect against wrinkles and even out your skintone, think of it as your skin’s new BFF.
Olay Anti-Wrinkle Pro Vital Anti-Aging Moisturiser Night Cream, £9.99
Designed for mature skin, this is packed with wrinkle-busting ingredients like retinol that actually help to minimise and soften existing lines.