The shock release was announced last night and we couldn't be more excited...

Anastasia Beverly Hills is back at it again with another wish list worthy makeup release.

We have seen some insanely irresistible new products from ABH in the past few months… they released the flawless Foundation Sticks, their first EVER (and absolutely beautiful) permanent eyeshadow palette and pioneered the Extra Terrestrial makeup trend with the Moonchild Glow Kit.

Now, Anastasia Beverly Hills has lead the transition into the new season with the release of a Fall Mini Lip Gloss Set.

The new Fall Gloss Set is now Live on the website (link in bio) ✨ Full set – 6 lip glosses ✨$28 ✨ Available only on ABH #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhgloss A photo posted by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on Sep 1, 2016 at 11:19am PDT

The internationally lusted over cosmetics company surprised fans last night but revealing the release of a brand new gloss set which is available to buy immediately… Now, that’s some amazing news to be waking up to!

The set contains 6 completely unique and brand new lip-gloss shades, which are all admittedly absolutely gorgeous deeper hues.

The shades are Raisin, Berry, Amber, Rum, Carla and Maple. The names all sound deliciously festive and comforting – very suitable for the upcoming seasons!

ABH FALL GLOSS SET #abhgloss #anastasiabeverlyhills A photo posted by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on Sep 1, 2016 at 1:53pm PDT

We are particularly drawn to the gorgeous shades Amber (hello, new everyday essential) and Carla, which we have crowned the perfect Christmas Day colour.

The stunning set of mini glosses is $28, which is pretty impressive considering ABH’s original, full size lip glosses are priced up at $16. That’s undeniablely fabulous value for money… Purchase = justified!

The glosses have the same high-shine, opaque and long wearing formula of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ original lip glosses, and we are loving that the glossy lips trend is leaking into autumn and winter.

People, it’s 2016, there’s no reason why glossy lips should still only be for summer!

At the moment, the gloss set is exclusively available on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website and there’s no word yet on whether or not Cult Beauty or Beauty Bay will be stocking this beauty.

Either way, we are already picturing this as the perfect little stocking filler… it’s not too soon to be thinking about that, right?!

By Catherine Delves