Do You Own America’s Best Selling Nail Varnish Shade

A bottle sells every two minutes in the USA

You’d be hard pushed to find a polish devotee that doesn’t own a bottle of Sally Hansen. From nail varnish remover to cuticle care – they pretty much dominate the nail world and their Complete Salon Manicure Nail Colours come in at an affordable £6.99.

In other words, they’re ruddy great. But over in America they seem to love them even more than we do (it’s not a competition, but still), with a recent report finding that one of their shades is SO popular 10% of American’s own it.

You’re probably picturing a fiery red, or understated nude, right? Nope. The must-have colour is Terra-Copper, which is a suits all skins glittery, deep rose gold.

#MiracleGel in Terra Coppa looks great on every skin tone.

Personally, we were not expecting a shimmering shade to come up trumps. Glittery polishes can pose a few difficulties when worn, like making you look like you’ve just left an 11-year-old’s birthday party. Maybe it’s just us?

However, come festival season (aka right now) It’s definitely a colour we would rock. And if you’re not a huge fan of sparkle, you don’t have to go full throttle. Mix it up and try your hand at some nail art like adding the colour to the tips like they’ve done bellow.

If you’re not in the know about Sally Hansen, we’ll give you a quick low down on why they’re so special.

All of their polishes are easy to apply thanks to the small, flat square brush. They’re long lasting, chip resistant and seriously shiny. The Miracle Gel range – which is our personal favourite and also happens to contain the best-selling Terra-Coppa – is one of the best formulas on the block.

Skip your base coat and go straight in, apply two coats and finish off with a slick of the Miracle Gel Top Coat for a high shine mani that rivals even the glossiest of gels. Converted? We think so.