From the editors of InStyle

Words by Anna Duff

Think back to March and you’ll probably remember Aldi launching £3.99 scented candles said to rival Jo Malone. Could it be the new beauty brand that’s all over Instagram?

The limited edition buys were so popular they promptly sold out. The supermarket was forced to bring them back, and they were even available on eBay for £39.99 – 10 times the retail price.

With their white labels, glass jars, silver lids and scents that include lime, basil and mandarin, pomegranate noir and pear and freesia, it was pretty obvious where Aldi had drawn inspiration from.

And now the retailer has done it again.

They’ve gone all out for Christmas, releasing a number of luxurious Jo Malone-style gift sets.

These include a trio of travel-size candles, that cost just £9.99. You can choose between two scent combinations – lime, basil and mandarin, pomegranate noir and freesia and pear, or orris and sandalwood, sage and sea salt and red roses.

There’s also a luxury diffuser set and a giant three-wick centrepiece candle, both priced at a mere £9.99.

If you’re looking for an even cheaper stocking filler, you can pick up a barg-tastic £3.49 room spray.

The sets will be on sale from tomorrow (7 December), so we’ll see you in the queue.