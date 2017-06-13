The £4 Aldi Cleanser That’s Exactly Like Liz Earle’s

It's already sold out online

We all love to occasionally splurge out on some of our favourite beauty items, but we can all agree that there is nothing more satisfying than finding a dupe for a fraction of the price. Because let’s face it – who doesn’t love a good ol’ bargain.

Well guys, this may be one of the best finds of the moment, and we just have to tell you all about it! Aldi have released a £3.99 Hot Cloth Cleanser under its Lacura line, and it is exactly like the Liz Earle’s Cleanse and Polish.

Yep! There is a dupe for the award-winning cleanser that the beauty world is obsessed with and it is under £4! Whilst we admit Liz Earle’s innovative 2 step cleansing system is amaazzzing. And now, it seems Aldi has us covered. Enter the Aldi’s Hot Cloth Cleanser!

For starters, its system is exactly the same as Liz Earle’s. Just like the Cleanse and Polish, you apply the Aldi cleanser to dry skin, massage it in and then remove with hot water using the muslin cloth. For just £4, the Hot Cloth Cleanser is 200ml, which is the exact same amount of product as the Liz Earle cleanser and it even comes with the muslin cloth. It even smells the exact same. So if you are into that herbal fresh scent that comes with Liz Earle’s Cleanse and Polish you will love this just as much.

The Aldi Hot Cloth Cleanser is suitable for all skin types and will remove all of your make-up whilst cleansing the skin. When it comes to removing the cleanser, the muslin cloth will gently exfoliate your face, leaving it feel silky smooth. It also contains some really great ingredients too, including cocoa butter, eucalyptus oil, extracts of chamomile, rosemary and white tea, and for just £4 you really can’t go wrong.

It is so good that it is already sold out online! This is a great dupe for a fraction of the price, so if you are after a bargain that will still offer you great results, head down to your local Aldi!

By Emma Hull