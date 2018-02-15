You Won’t Believe What This Cystic Acne Sufferer Used To Clear Her Skin

Plus the gentle cleansing product she swears by during flare-ups...

A US teen’s before and after pictures of her skin have gone viral this week after she revealed she used a pretty unexpected combination of ingredients to clear her complexion.

According to the British Journal of Dermatology, acne sufferers are 63% more likely to suffer with depression than those without; meaning the social media skincare conversation has never been more important.

Hilda Paz Robles, a 17-year-old from Las Vegas, shared the below images of her cystic acne before and after using a specific skincare routine – and you can see for yourself below why so many shared the results.

After being inundated with questions, Hilda revealed exactly what she had been using as part of her skincare routine.

The best bit? You probably already have the ingredients in your kitchen cupboards.

That’s right, the teen used a combination of green tea and honey, both by drinking it three times a week and by applying a homemade face mask made using the two.

Hilda has also revealed that she uses Bioré’s Pore Penetrating Charcoal Bar, £4.99 at Boots, to keep skin clear: ‘I believe that’s how I got my blackheads out because I used to have [them] everywhere,’ she said.

We can’t take our eyes off these before and after pics – the transformation is incredible.

Here’s hoping others find the method works for their skin, too.