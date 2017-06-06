Fetch is finally happening

It has been 13 years since Gretchen tried to make Fetch happen, yet somehow we are still wearing pink on Wednesdays and shouting “You go Glen Coco,” at any given moment it seems fit. Yep, Mean Girls is so iconic that over a decade letter its legacy is still going strong.

So naturally, when Storybook Cosmetics – the indie brand who brought us those Amazing Harry Potter Wand makeup brushes – hinted that they were seeking licencing for a Mean Girls inspired makeup palette, the internet went mad for it.

But now it’s official! A Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls palette is official happening – and it sounds like everything we could have hoped for!

On Wednesdays we wear Storybook Cosmetics. – Fall 2017 A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

For starters, it will be packaged as the Burn Book (erm…Genious!) and will feature 12 ultra pigmented cruelty free shades with names including ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’, ‘Wednesday’, ‘Mouse…Duh’, ‘and ‘So Fetch.’ The sketch below which appeared 8 months ago shows the Burn Book inso for the palette and it looks unreal.

Missy Maynard, co-founder of Insta famous Storybook Cosmetics told Popsugar, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Paramount Licensing on Mean Girls. We’re total Mean Girls fanatics, and this eye shadow palette is one of the first palettes we dreamed up!”

Whilst sadly there are no pictures of the official palette, Storybook Cosmetics have announced that it will launch Autumn this year. We think October 3rd would obv be pretty fitting!

More will be released on their Instagram so keep an eye out if you want to see more. We no we will be!

The Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls palette will be for sale Autumn 2017 at storybookcosmetics.com.

By Emma Hull