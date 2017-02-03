8 Nude Lipsticks You Need Now

Spoiler: They are all incredible

Here at Look HQ we are obsessed with lipsticks. And there is nothing we love more than going nude. A natural looking lip is the perfect way to add a finishing touch to any look and is guaranteed to take you from *blah* to beautiful in seconds.

Honey based tones work any time of day, whether you are going for beach babe or full-on sixties vamp. We line up the best nude you need in your life right now.

We never found a #GenNude Matte Liquid Lipcolor we didn’t love! Check out @kallistii_q in the shade Icon! A photo posted by bareMinerals (@bareminerals) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Bare Minerals have outdone themselves by releasing 40 shades of nude lipsticks. Yes, you read that right. FORTY. Who knew there are so many ways to rock out in the nude? From lipsticks to glosses, matte liquid to lip liners – Bare Minerals have you covered. Is it crazy to say we want them all?

If you’ve been desperate to get your hands on a Kylie Lip Kit but can’t justify the shipping charges – Barry M might have the answer. The three shade options in the Barry M Matte Me Up Lip Kit range wouldn’t look out of place on a Kardashian shelf and we are LOVING their creamy formula and staying power. Best of all, they’re only £4.99. Kylie who?

Brighten up #BlueMonday with our 12 beaut shades of Matte Me which are all now back in stock! 💋 Shop now >> www.sleekmakeup.com #SleekMakeUP #BBloggers #MatteMe A photo posted by Sleek MakeUP (@sleekmakeup) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Want a liquid lipstick with serious staying power? Look no further than the Sleek Matte Me Ultra Smooth Lip Cream. It dries quickly, lasts forever and doesn’t have the stickiness of other brands. We’re obsessed.

Your lips but definitely better. Seriously, this is no-makeup-makeup at it’s best. We are hooked on the peachy undertones of this sexy shade and can’t believe how ultra-moisturising it feels on our lips. Wear alone or pair it with smokey eyes for extra sexiness. Bridgette Bardot eat your heart out.

Darlings! All your nude lip wishes have come true thanks to fashion’s fairy godmother, Charlotte Tilbury. This must-have lippy was created for fans after they demanded a lipstick to match her sell-out Pillow Talk lip-liner. We’ve tried this lippy with the liner and we can confirm it’s AH-MAZING. This universally flattering shade was made to suit every skin tone and give us the pillow plump lips we’ve always wanted. Get yours before they go – people are already flogging them on Ebay for 40 quid!

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

You know what is even better than a great nude lipstick? A great nude lip pencil. This one from Nars is our fave. It’s the perfect ‘90s colour and looks great whether you are going full on glam or nice and natural. Vamp up the volume by applying it all over your lips or dab it on with lip balm for a sheer ‘n’ natural look.

Mac Velvet Teddy, £15.50 This cult classic is never far from out makeup bags. Why? Because the ultra creamy formula lasts all day and has just the right amount of pink to give your lips a subtle pop of colour. We’re hooked.

Not only does the packing rival designer brands, Rosie’s M&S lipsticks are full of nourishing ingredients and ultra pigmented colour. The finish is slightly pink and mega-nourishing – we can’t believe it’s only 14 quid. We’re stock-piling now.



#RosieMakeUp 💖🎁🌹 #RosieForAutograph #MarksandSpencer A photo posted by Rosie For Autograph 🌹 M&S (@rosieforautograph) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:32am PST

By Kirsty McKenzie