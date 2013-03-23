5 things every wannabe wellness guru needs

Promotional feature with Pearl Drops

Busy women (read: all of us) are realising that me-time isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.

We all want, glowing skin, a strong core and a healthy, white smile that proclaims we’re on top of our game. But, let’s be honest, there have been times when food-exercise-rest weren’t a priority.

This year, more than ever, self-care is a mantra hot on the lips of all the wellness gurus. From meditation apps to a new crop of über-healthy food trends (golden milk, anyone?), a healthy lifestyle is key to getting that all-essential joie de vivre.

Mindfulness apps



The next time you’re feeling anxious, stressed and need to offload, use an app like HeadSpace to guide you through tricky times with meditation and mindful breathing exercises. Hello happy you!

A bright smile



We all know the power of a smile to spread the love… And thanks to brilliant whitening toothpastes and a positive change in teeth trends, a whiter smile that’s true to you is now trumping Hollywood perfection every time. Want to whiten your teeth using natural ingredients? Pearl Drops Pure Natural White Toothpolish, £6.99, is destined to become your gleam go-to. It uses white clay extract to remove stains and restore natural whiteness in just two weeks.

Healing crystals

Today, spirituality is as important as fitness to many of us and crystals are the latest thing we’re intrigued by. We’re not entirely convinced that keeping a rose quartz on your bedside table or carrying a black tourmaline in your handbag will open your heart chakra or beautify your complexion, but some of our fave celebs are getting into this new age vibe, so we’re giving it a go!

Beauty boosts

What you eat is as important as your skincare routine, so make sure you’re eating plenty of foods that are rich in nutrients to help repair, maintain and boost your skin, hair and nails. All brightly coloured fruit and vegetables contain antioxidants… so try cooking with as many different colours as you can each night and by the end of the week you can say you ate a rainbow.

A fitness buddy

What’s the one thing that can make exercising more fun? Doing it with your BFF, obvs! That’s why we’re all over partner workouts right now. From sparring together at a boxing class to running at lunchtime, having a buddy keeps you keen and psychologists say it creates a tribal effect, so before long your whole girl gang could be in on the act. Now who’s smiling?!