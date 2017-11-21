4 Of The Best Discounted Palettes To Snap Up For Black Friday

We’re not going to lie. We probably have more makeup palettes than pairs of knickers bursting out of our drawers at home. But do we see that changing anytime soon? Hell to the no.

And with some jaw-dropping Black Friday makeup deals currently taking over the internet, we aren’t about to quit the addiction. In fact, we’re seeing this as the perfect opportunity to invest in a shiny new eyeshadow palette (or three).

See: Black Friday Beauty Deals You WON’T Want To Miss Out On

Here’s a few deals that we feel are just too good not to share. Because, sharing’s caring, right?

WAS £35, BUY NOW £17.50

This adorable mini compact includes four must-have shades: Interitus, Lost, Gimp and Wilt.

If you’ve got your hands on Illamasqua’s ‘shadows before, you’ll know just how pigmented they really are – meaning that a little colour goes a long, long way.

There’s up to 70% off on some of their most popular products right now, with many already selling out. So, basically, get in there quick!

We mean. JUST LOOK AT IT.

WAS £19, BUY NOW £17.10

We’re totally in love with every single one of these shades (there’s so many of them – 25, to be exact), and with a mix of mattes and shimmers, the opportunities for you and your makeup brushes are endless.

WAS £28.50, BUY NOW £22.80

If you’re after a bit more of a colour range, this one is for you.

And with so many five star customer reviews, we don’t see this one sticking around for long.

WAS £30, BUY NOW £24

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

A firm-favourite amongst beauty bloggers, you might have seen this one all over Instagram.

Limited to one sale per person on Beauty Bay, we think that this Black Friday bargain is going to send makeup addicts into a frenzy.

Safe to say that our makeup bag just got a little fuller…