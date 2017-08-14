3 Summer Hairstyles To Show Off Your Rainbow Brights

Promotional feature with Schwarzkopf

Fancy rocking a head of vibrant rainbow colour? If you’re ready to take the plunge this summer, why not try Schwarzkopf LIVE Ultra Brights or Pastel Rainbow blends in Sunburst or Aqua Collection, RRP £5.49. Soft pastel locks more your style? Then add a splash of colour to blonde hair with Schwarzkopf LIVE Pastel Sprays, RRP £4.29.

Whether you’re sporting bold blocks of colour or a soft pastel ombré, Schwarzkopf LIVE have all the tricks and tips to have your hairstyle turning heads. From a sleek peekaboo finish to a knock-out festival halo braid, these fab styles are guaranteed to up your summer hair game. Plus, Schwarzkopf got2b’s range of styling products makes it super easy to recreate these hair looks at home.

Just follow these simple steps, and get ready to rock those rainbow brights….

Style: Poker straight

Four sections of ultra-bold shades burst through pastel pink locks. Perfect for a more formal summer occasion, this sleek look will look striking against monochrome tailoring or a crisp white shirt.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Step 1: After washing and conditioning, towel-dry your hair, and spray generously with Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel heat protection spray, RRP £4.07. It’s an essential when you’re planning to use any heated appliances. Then blow dry your hair as normal.

Step 2: Once dry, use your favourite straighteners to smooth and straighten hair from roots to tips. Next, reach for Schwarzkopf got2b #Instashine hairspray, RRP £4.07, and brush through for an instant gloss boost and lasting hold.

Step 3: To finish the look, apply Schwarzkopf got2b Oil-licious styling oil, RRP £4.07, to mid-lengths and ends for smooth and frizz-free tresses. The non-greasy formula, with Argan oil, absorbs instantly and locks love it.

Style: Halo Braid

This all-around braid is an angelic look that’s perfect for festivals and outdoor summer celebrations. Dress with this season’s must-have embroidered blouse, or a floaty maxi.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Step 1: To create this gorgeous summer style, start by sectioning hair into two. Clip up the top section. Next, spritz Schwarzkopf got2b Beach Matt texturizing salt spray, RRP £4.07, onto the bottom section and scrunch. This will create masses of texture, without the crunch.

Step 2: Unclip the top section and sprinkle Schwarzkopf got2b Powder’ful volumizing styling powder, RRP £4.07, into the mid-lengths and ends for instant volume and texture. For an extra boost, sprinkle directly into the roots and massage in.

Step 3: Using the top section, start braiding your hair above one ear, working around the head. Pin, and spritz with Schwarzkopf got2b Glued blasting freeze spray, RRP £4.07, to make the braid last all day.

Style: Rag Curls

Who needs heat to create curls? Get to work with clever products and old-school rags for the prettiest finish. Team with ripped jeans and your favourite band tee for an off-duty chic.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Step 1: If you want big, bouncy, loose curls (yes please), don’t hold back on the volume. So for starters, work Schwarzkopf got2b Volumaniac bodifying mousse, RRP £4.07, through damp hair to give it plenty of va-va volume from roots to tips.

Step 2: Next, wrap rags around sections of your hair at the ends, then roll the rags up to mid-length, or to the level you want your curls to start. Tie each rag off loosely in a bow and leave overnight.

Step 3: Spray Schwarzkopf got2b Happy Hour hairspray, RRP £4.07, all over hair, then untie the rags to release your curls. Apply got2b Fresh It Up! dry shampoo volume, RRP £2.00, to roots. Massage in for a backcomb effect with a tropical fragrance.

Bold, bright and beautiful hair. You’re welcome.