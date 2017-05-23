3 festival hair looks you can rely on this summer

Promotional feature with Schwarzkopf



Heading to a festival this summer? No doubt you’ve got a whole weekend’s worth of outfits sorted already but what about your hair?

Good news: we’ve teamed up with Schwarzkopf got2b to create three super-chic, space-age options that tap into this year’s biggest hair trends…

First up… SS17’s High Pony

An edgy twist on a preppy ponytail, this look is all about texture. Not only is it easy to do, but it’ll also suit every face shape and works for just about every occasion.

Here’s how to get it just right…

Step 1: Spray Schwarzkopf got2b Fresh it Up Volume dry shampoo into roots of second-day hair.

Step 2: Roughly pull your hair back into a ponytail, and fix in place at the crown of your head using a hair tie.

Step 3: To give your ponytail texture and definition, rub a small amount of got2b Made 4 Mess texturizing putty into your palms. Tease through your ponytail to the ends. Finish with got2b Happy Hour hairspray for hold that will last for hours.

Now let’s move on to … Flat Waves

Easier to create than classic waves, think of this as your ultimate, fuss-free festival-ready style. Ombré has taken a futuristic turn with silver hues and sea-green tips and you can create this colour with NEW shades Steel Silver and Sea Mermaid from the Schwarzkopf LIVE Ultra Brights Or Pastel colour range, RRP £5.49.

Step 1: Rough-dry hair, then spritz on got2b Volumaniac root lifting spray for a long-lasting root boost.

Step 2: Divide your hair into five sections and braid. Mist on got2b Guardian Angel heat protection spray and gently apply heat to the braids from root to tip using straighteners.

Step 3: Unplait and tease out the texture, finishing with got2b #Instashine hairspray for a super-glossy result.

And finally, say hello to… The Bubble Pony

Take your hair obsession to the next, extremely stylish, level with a bubble pony, AKA the style to master this summer. Don’t be freaked, though – it’s easier to recreate than it appears…

Step 1: Apply got2b Volumaniac bodifying mousse to damp hair, and dry. Next, sprinkle got2b Powder’ful volumizing styling powder into the roots.

Step 2: After sectioning the hair into two, start creating the ‘bubbles’, beginning at the roots and working your way down. Use small hair elastics to tie each bubble and wrap silver string around them.

Step 3: Tease the hair in each bubble to create a fuller look, then, once you’ve tied your last bubble, finish with got2b Glued blasting freeze spray for ultimate hold.

Consider your festival hair styles for 2017, sorted! You’re most welcome.