Because she looked SO GAHD DAMN GOOD

Ever since we discovered The Sinner on Netflix, we’ve been obsessed with all things Jessica Biel. And at last night’s 2018 Golden Globes it was Jessica who completely won the best beauty look in our eyes. From her gorgeous cat-eye and popping pink lip combo… to her super chic yet super sleek hair – there’s no question about it: Jessica Biel, we want your hair , bod , face.

So, we tracked down the glam squad behind Jessica’s gorge look so that we can attempt to recreate the look ourselves. You know, if we ever find ourselves on a Hollywood red carpet or something. You never know…

2018 Golden Globes Get The Look: Jessica Biel

Hair

It was celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel who was the mastermind behind Jessica’s 2018 Golden Globes simple but glorious ‘do. “To compliment Jessica’s Dior couture dress, I created a classic look with a modern edge – a luxurious low slung ponytail with a deep side part that was swept off the face.

To start, I applied a leave-in conditioner to keep the hair soft and smooth. Before blowdrying, I set a deep side part following the arch of the brow for precision. I dried hair completely smooth using the ghd airTM hairdryer, £99, pushing all the hair back, tucking it behind Jessica’s ears. Once the hair was dry, I used the brand new ghd gold 18k styler (that launches in February) to smooth out the cuticle and lock in the shiny texture. To finish, I sprayed the hair with a hairspray for hold before securing the ponytail in place. The hair was accented by a black twine wrapping detail. To scrure the twine, I started 6 inches below the nape of the neck, which created the faux bob effect in the front.” Jessica Biel hair details from tonight. #withVirtue #goldenglobes #hairbyadir #jessicabiel #ghdgold #aquishair A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:02pm PST

Make-Up

Celeb make-up artist Kara Yoshimotobua was the genius behind Jessica’s make-up. Giving a full breakdown of all the products on instagram, Kara used two different Chanel foundations: Vitalumière Aqua in 30 beige together with Ultrawear flawless compact foundation in 21 beige over the top. For highlighter, she used Chanel Illuminating powder and Les beiges in N 40 to contour. To finish off Jessica’s skin, she used Chanel’s powder blush in 64 pink explosion on her cheeks.

For those eyes, Kara used a combination of Chanel’s Long-lasting eyeliner in mat taupe 932 together with the Chanel eyeshadow Les 4 Ombres 288 Road Movie and Le volume de Chanel mascara.

And that pink lip? Well that was all down to Chanel’s Precision lip definer in 70 sonic pink together with the Rouge allure velvet lipstick in 42 l’eclatante. BEAUT.

Body

Jessica’s 2018 Golden Globes glow was all thanks to St Tropez – to prep and exfoliate the skin, Kara used the St. Tropez Tan Enhancing Body Polish, £15. Then, using the St. Tropez Applicator Mitt, Kara swept a layer of the St. Tropez Instant Tan Finishing Gloss, £12, onto the shoulders, arms and décolletage to give the body a subtle, bronzed sheen that would reflect flawlessly in the flash of the cameras on the carpet. An extra layer of Finishing Gloss was applied to her collarbone and blended down her arm to further highlight her figure and give a more radiant glow.