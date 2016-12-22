According to top stylists

Ready to fully embrace the new year? The best way to do such a thing is to have a style shake up. If you’re ready for a cheeky change, why not choose one of 2017’s hottest, soon-to-be-popular new cuts?

Modern Shag

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s gorgeous shag is a brand new way to do the throwback hair trend. Remeber Rachel Green’s original shag? Well, this is the 2017 version. Redken ambassador and Cutler salon owner Rodney Cutler says, “”The key to getting a shag cut that looks cool and modern is to keep the layers longer in proportion to the length (otherwise it looks dated).”

See: How To Wear Grown Up Glitter

One-Length Bob

Lea Seydoux’s blunt cut is *the* way to do a bob in 2017. According to hair director Jon Reyman, “This is the perfect go-to for women with straight and fine hair or straight and thick hair.” He says you need to ask your stylist for “a chin-length bob, all one length. Keep it blunt. If you have a lot of hair, very dense hair, have it texturised or thinned out but without layering. There should be no layers to this cut.”

Soft Undercut

Forget everything you think you know about undercuts. This new way to style hair is razor and buzz cut-free. L’Oreal Professional Hair Artist Anh Co Tran is an expert at creating these gorgeously shattered ends…

“A soft undercut is used to remove bulk from the interior and to add texture to the baseline.”

Think Alexa Chung and Ashley Madekwe.

Read: Is This The Best Collaboration Of 2016?

Mini Afro

Heat-free styling is a big trend for SS17 therefore embracing your natural hair in a must. Lupita Nyong’o’s chic ‘do is the perfect afro for 2017, says Matrix stylist Nick Stenson.

“It’s a short crop on highly textured hair to show off the face features. Apply Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Replenish Oil Mist to hair overnight as a treatment and wash out in the morning to keep it soft and manageable.”