11 Beauty Problems Every Girl Experiences In Winter

By

1) Our hair is permanently frizzy

Rain, hail, sleet and snow are all major mane-ruiners. In fact, there’s hardly any point styling it at all.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/gjKrqwoiDQVeE/200.gif

2) A runny nose is a daily occurrence

That stage where it starts peeling because of the amount of tissue action it’s seen? THE WORST.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/5xaOcLKjZYCkPOolry0/200.gif

3) Dry skin is our worst enemy

No amount of make-up can fix it.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/MmweDMiYqaBl6/200.gif

4) Chapped lips are the bane of our existence

There’s just no lipstick moisturising enough for January.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/XoM33bxu2a48M/200.gif

5) We may let certain areas get a little furry…

Because who’s ever going to see our legs when we’re wearing four pairs of tights and legwarmers?

https://media4.giphy.com/media/fV9ewxI45kdtm/200.gif

6) We’re in major need of a pedicure

But what’s the point when we’re wearing boots every day?

https://media3.giphy.com/media/zuQG2dJ7TmFUI/200.gif

7) Our nose is as red as Rudolph’s

We can thank those subarctic-temperature winds for this one.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/74v4r30Pow956/200.gif

8) Our mascara and eyeliner is so easily smudged

Raindrops on lashes = total disaster.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/61WYv6cEfeyRy/200.gif

9) The horrors of hat-hair and hood-hair

Our carefully tonged curls fall out in 10 minutes. The kink from a beanie? Stays in all day.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/1424JNv7NRpQqY/200.gif

10) Scarves are just one big minefield

They make our locks so static. And how does the fluff get EVERYWHERE?

https://media1.giphy.com/media/Sj42EQRNB9s5O/200.gif

11) We spend so much more money on beauty products

Now we’ve lost our summer glow, we need to stock up on a truckload of lighter foundation and eight different berry-coloured lipsticks.

Moisturiser and hand cream are also both necessities.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/O06nKsDVjyTuw/200.gif

Oh the trauma. At least we’re all in it together, eh?