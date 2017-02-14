11 Eyeliner Hacks You Need To Know
Because getting tight flicks is all we're interested in, rn
As wicked as a cat’s eye flick looks on Bella Hadid, IRL eyeliner can be a very tricky customer. The magic formula to getting girl boss flicks can depends on a multitude of variables but we reckon these eyeliner hacks will help even the wobbliest drawers perfect their flicks.
Win at eyeliner application with these tricks
There’s also the whole eye shape thing to contend with. An upward flick might look great on your mate but that doesn’t mean it will work on your eyes.
But don’t bawl your eyes out like Bey! We’ve found 11 hacks that will make you win at all things eyeliner. We’re nice like that.
Start with a challenge
You’ve lined one eye and it looks so good you deserve an award. Then you try and do the second one. Always a bit of a fail, right? Try starting with the eye that’s toughest to perfect. It will be easier the match the other one.
Dot-to-dot
If you find it difficult to draw one fluid line try creating a sequence of dots along the upper lash-line using a liquid liner nib. Then just join them up.
Go big
Magnifying mirrors can be terrifying but when trying to nail a J-Law flick it’s a must.
Tooled up
Create a winged eye using the straight edge of a thick piece of paper of thin piece of card, angled and pressed to the side of your eye. Use it as a ruler when drawing on the liner.
Prime time
Oily lids will make applying liner so much more difficult. Prime them with a shadow primer first.
Get your wings
Draw the wing first then draw the rest of the liner look from that.
Tricks of the trade
Highlighte a sharp wing or erase mistakes by using a flat brush or a Q-tip loaded with concealer.
Mix it up
Try using a mixture of pencil and liquid. Soft kohl is ideal for tracing out your shape. Go over it with a slick liquid liner once you’re happy.
Eye eye
Fancy trying a shade other than traditional black? Brown eyes look great with a navy liner, green peepers should try purple and hazel babes will look fab with gold. If you have blue eyes try a deep mossy green shade.
Eraser
Made a mistake whilst touching up your flicks on a night out? Try a little clear lip-gloss as an emergency smudge remover.
Fill me in
If your liquid liner looks a bit wobbly or bitty, fill in the gaps and smooth using black eye shadow.
Ciate London Chisel Eyeliner, £16
This clever eyeliner gives you a ready-made flick thanks to it's slanted, chisel-shaped tip. The formula is long-wearing and won't smudge or fade throughout the day.
Best Liquid EyelinerRimmel London Gel Liner, £6.99
NYX Collection Noir Liquid Black Liner, £5.50
Looking for your blackest liquid eyeliner yet? Look no further. This gorgeous product has a super skinny wand for a precise and neat application.
Tarte Tartiest Double Take Eyeliner, £18
Why is everyone talking about Tarte's liquid eyeliner right now? Well, because it has a waterproof eye pencil on one end and a waterproof liquid liner on the other… Double the function, double the fun! Even better, the liquid liner glides on and leaves you with a velvety smooth flick that you can really be proud of.
Rimmel London Exaggerate Eye Liner, £5.29
This affordable classic is a firm favourite in the LOOK office, thanks to its super inky result and easy-to-control nib.
MAC Liquidlast Liner, £16
This non-smudge, long-lasting eyeliner comes with a precise brush for super smooth application, which means you can't go wrong with putting it on…
Maybelline Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner, £5.99
This ultra thin brush means you’ll never mess up your liquid eyeliner again… Score!
Soap and Glory Supercat Eyeliner Pen, £6
The felt tip applicator of this eyeliner pen makes for a super sturdy one-stroke application. Control the pen to create either a fine wing or a thick, dramatic liner.
NARS Eyeliner Stylo, £20.50
This super pigmented pen gives a perfect sweep of colour that lasts all day