Because getting tight flicks is all we're interested in, rn

As wicked as a cat’s eye flick looks on Bella Hadid, IRL eyeliner can be a very tricky customer. The magic formula to getting girl boss flicks can depends on a multitude of variables but we reckon these eyeliner hacks will help even the wobbliest drawers perfect their flicks.

Win at eyeliner application with these tricks

There’s also the whole eye shape thing to contend with. An upward flick might look great on your mate but that doesn’t mean it will work on your eyes.

But don’t bawl your eyes out like Bey! We’ve found 11 hacks that will make you win at all things eyeliner. We’re nice like that.

Start with a challenge

You’ve lined one eye and it looks so good you deserve an award. Then you try and do the second one. Always a bit of a fail, right? Try starting with the eye that’s toughest to perfect. It will be easier the match the other one.

Dot-to-dot

If you find it difficult to draw one fluid line try creating a sequence of dots along the upper lash-line using a liquid liner nib. Then just join them up.

Go big

Magnifying mirrors can be terrifying but when trying to nail a J-Law flick it’s a must.

Tooled up

Create a winged eye using the straight edge of a thick piece of paper of thin piece of card, angled and pressed to the side of your eye. Use it as a ruler when drawing on the liner.

Prime time

Oily lids will make applying liner so much more difficult. Prime them with a shadow primer first.

Get your wings

Draw the wing first then draw the rest of the liner look from that.

Tricks of the trade

Highlighte a sharp wing or erase mistakes by using a flat brush or a Q-tip loaded with concealer.

Mix it up

Try using a mixture of pencil and liquid. Soft kohl is ideal for tracing out your shape. Go over it with a slick liquid liner once you’re happy.

Eye eye

Fancy trying a shade other than traditional black? Brown eyes look great with a navy liner, green peepers should try purple and hazel babes will look fab with gold. If you have blue eyes try a deep mossy green shade.

Eraser

Made a mistake whilst touching up your flicks on a night out? Try a little clear lip-gloss as an emergency smudge remover.

Fill me in

If your liquid liner looks a bit wobbly or bitty, fill in the gaps and smooth using black eye shadow.