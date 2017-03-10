10 Celebrity Women Who Rocked Buzzcut Hair ‘Dos

Kristen Stewart wowed the world when she stepped out with her platinum buzzcut this week.
The Twilight star looked incredible with the brave new cut, revealing she shaved her locks for “practical” reasons.
Whatever the reason there’s no denying Kristen looks amazing.
As do these celeb ladies who, over the years, have rocked similar buzzcuts…
Demi Moore
Demi bravely shaved her head in 1996 for the role of G.I. Jane and totally nailed the super short look.
Natalie Portman
In 2005 Natalie Portman shaved off her long brunette locks for V For Vendetta and looked ridiculously beautiful.
Amber Rose
Slut Walk champion and all-round girl boss Amber looks so good with her signature ice-white crop.
Mena Suvari
American Beauty star Mena shocked the world when she shaved her long blonde locks off in 2007.
Cate Blanchett
For her role in Heaven Cate had her head shaved on-screen.
Jessie J
The owner of one of the shiniest hair ‘dos in the country shaved it all for Comic Relief in 2013.
Alek Wek
Model Alek always looks fabulous with her short crop.
Karen Gillan
Ex- Dr. Who babe Karen shaved off her red hair in in 2013 and looked in-credible.
Olivia Cooke
In 2014 Bates Motel star Olivia showed off her freshly shorn scalp at ComicCon after shaving it for Me, Earl & The Dying Girl.