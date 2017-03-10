10 Celebrity Women Who Rocked Buzzcut Hair ‘Dos

It’s not the easiest look to pull off. Unless you’re one of these ladies…

Kristen Stewart wowed the world when she stepped out with her platinum buzzcut this week.

The Twilight star looked incredible with the brave new cut, revealing she shaved her locks for “practical” reasons.

How amazing do these shaven ladies

Whatever the reason there’s no denying Kristen looks amazing.

As do these celeb ladies who, over the years, have rocked similar buzzcuts…

Demi Moore

Natalie Portman

Amber Rose

Mena Suvari

Cate Blanchett

Jessie J

Alek Wek

Karen Gillan

Olivia Cooke