Everything You Need To Know About The LOOK Beauty Awards

The results of the LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 are in! This is how it all came together...

There are so many beauty products out there, it can be hard to know which ones are worth splashing out on.

So to help ensure your beauty bag is bursting with the best items on the market, LOOK decided to do some research. Our beauty team rounded up a specialist team of experts to vote on the very best in beauty, at the inaugural LOOK Beauty Awards.

Here are all the details you need to know about the event…

What Are The LOOK Beauty Awards?

We wanted to recognise the most-loved beauty products on the market, so we tried and tested hundreds of items across hair, make-up, fragrance, skin and body.

Who Are The Judges?

Products were judged by the LOOK editors, readers and Influencer Network. These included LOOK‘s beauty editor Lydia Thompson, beauty deputy editor Chloe Burcham and beauty writer Gabrielle Dyer, and our Glow Gang girls Victoria Adegboyega and Laura Jane Turner.

Influencers included beauty inspos Really Ree, Ling Kt and Shirley B. Enaing. For a full list of the judges, head here.

Who Are The Winners?

There are 66 well-deserving winners in total. To make things easier for you, we’ve divided them up into [LINK] hair, [LINK] make-up, [LINK] fragrance, [LINK] skin and [LINK] body categories.

Where Did The Celebrations Take Place?

We got together with the winners on 7 November, celebrating their amazing products with a luxury breakfast at [LOCATION].

Guests got to enjoy [RANDOM BLURB i.e. champagne, speeches blah blah]. Want more gossip? Find it all here… [LINK TO NEWS ARTICLE]

What The Judges Had To Say

[Enter quotes here – think they’ll be in the mag. Basically put this here as I didn’t want to end on a link lolz].