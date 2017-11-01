LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 Winners: The Best Hair Products

You'll want to stock up on them ALL.
Healthy hair is something we are all born with, but somehow we manage to lose along the way.
Excessive styling, overusing heat and the elements can all cause our hair to erm freak out.
That being said, there are a lot of products out there to help you get your mane looking its absolute best.
From brushes to shampoos, LOOK have teamed up with some of the best beauty experts and influencers in the biz to choose the ultimate, award winning products that really live up to the hype.
In case you were struggling with what to buy on your next trip to Boots, we suggest going for one of these…
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Reconstructor Treatment, £4.99
Best Conditioning Treatment
Batiste Dry Shampoo Original, £1.99
Best Dry Shampoo
Bumble and Bumble Curl Creme, £12
Best Curl Enhancer
Wella Professionals Wella Fusion Intense Repair Mask, £15.40
Best Hair Mask
Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Water and Aloe Vera Conditioner, £3.99
Best Conditioner
GHD Flight Travel Hairdryer, £59
Best Hairdryer
GHD Platinum Styler £165
Best Straightener
John Frieda Frizz-Ease Extra Strength 6 Effects+ Serum, £6.99
Best Finishing Product
Kerastase Couture Styling Hair L’incroyable-Blowdry, £21.90
Best Blow-Dry Product
Schwarzkopf LIVE Steel Silver Ultra Brights, £5.49
Best Home Colour
Mark Hill Pick N Mix Handle, £14.99 and £12.99 per barrel
Best Curling Tong
Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, £17.45
Best Texturiser
Ogx Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo, £6.99
Best Shampoo
The Ultimate Tangleteezer in Pink, £15
Best Hairbrush
TRESemme Botanique Nourish And Replenish Hydrating Mist, £6.05
Best Product For Dry/Damaged Hair
Tresemme Shine Oil Keratin Smooth, £7.69
Best Hair Oil
VO5 Express Primer Spray, £4.40
Best Heat Protector