LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 Winners: Body Products

From scrubs to self-tan erasers...
Once the less-exciting little sister to our facial skincare, body products are firmly back on the beauty agenda for 2017. This year sees a host of new launches harnessing innovative technology and next-gen formulations to win a spot on our bathroom shelf.
From the at-home teeth whitener that really works to the tanning mist that never streaks, we’ve rounded up the very best body beautifiers to invest in now, with a little help from some of the industry’s most trusted experts and influencers.
Read on to discover the winners from the LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 and never make a bad buying decision again. You can thank us later.
Dorco Eve 6 razor, £4.55
Best Hair Removal Product
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream, £17, Cult Beauty
Best Body Moisturiser
Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Foaming Shower Gel, £8.50
Best Shower Gel
St Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mist, £26
Best Self-Tan
REN Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Body Scrub, £26
Best Body Scrub
Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived, £7.79
Best Gradual Tan
Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser, £14.99
Best Tan Innovation
Pearl Drops Instant Natural White, £6.50
Best Teeth Whitening Product
Bio Oil, £19.99
Best Body Oil