LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 Winners: Body Products

Once the less-exciting little sister to our facial skincare, body products are firmly back on the beauty agenda for 2017. This year sees a host of new launches harnessing innovative technology and next-gen formulations to win a spot on our bathroom shelf.

From the at-home teeth whitener that really works to the tanning mist that never streaks, we’ve rounded up the very best body beautifiers to invest in now, with a little help from some of the industry’s most trusted experts and influencers.

Read on to discover the winners from the LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 and never make a bad buying decision again. You can thank us later.