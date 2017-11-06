LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 Winners: The Best Skincare

From cleansers to face masks, we've got you covered...
There’s no doubt that it’s been a busy year for the skincare industry – from AHAs to retinols, sheet masks to serums, 2017 has delivered innovation in spades.
But with more and more products hitting the shelves every day, it can be hard to know what’s best for your skin’s individual needs without a degree in dermatology.
From internal factors such as hormones and diet to pollution and other external aggressors, the list of things that can upset your skin is a lengthy one.
So, how best to tackle your current concerns?
With these LOOK Beauty Award winners, of course.
Read on, stock up, and prepare to achieve your brightest glow ever…
Best Cleansing Balm
Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm, £40
‘This is the best cleansing balm I’ve tried and leaves me with a glowing complexion. Throw in the fact it’s also an excellent moisturiser, nail and lip balm and face mask and yep, you get a lot of bang for your buck.”
Max
Best Cleanser
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, £8.99
“I suffer from the occasional really bad break out and that’s when I reach for this gentle wash because I don’t get that tight, taut feeling post-rinsing and it just seems to calm things.”
Giselle
Best Sheet Mask
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask £18 ”Never have I seen such an instant effect from a face mask as I have with this one. It leaves skin dewy, balmy and radiant. Plus it goes on DRY – so it’s less fussy to put on.”
Chloe
Best Serum
Clarins Double Serum £75
“For me, this was one of the most exciting launches of the year, as they removed mineral oil and made it suitable for all skin types.”
Caroline
Best Exfoliant
Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant £55
“I adore this exfoliator and in my opinion nothing beats it. It is a super fine powder that you mix with water and then massage on to your skin.”
Amena
Best Night Treatment
ELEMIS Peptide4 Night Recovery Cream-Oil £49
“This super serum combines a cream with an oil meaning you wake up with plumped up, super soft skin every morning.”
Chloe
Best Moisturiser
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo [+] £16
“This is incredible if you suffer with acne or blemishes, but also if you have sensitivity. I now apply it daily and I’ve noticed a real difference in the texture and tone of my skin.”
Daisie
Best Eye Cream
Murad Eye Lift Firming Treatment £49.50
“This clever two part system uses eye pads that you infuse with treatment to pack in hydrating ingredients under your eyes. The result? Both dark circles and fine lines are diminished.”
Amena
Best Clear Skin Product
Neutrogena Visibly Clear Spot Proofing Moisturiser £4.99
“One of the best moisturiser I’ve ever tried! It keeps my face matte the whole day whilst providing hydration. It keeps my face clear from breakouts and fades away any old spot scars.”
Andrea
Best Cleansing Oil
Nuxe Micellar Cleansing Oil £15
“Cleansing oils are fast becoming the favourite option to remove make up at the end of the day. Meaning it is important to find a good one and you can’t go wrong with this 87% natural and gentle oil. Removing make up and leaving skin feeling moisturised and not greasy. It’s a staple in my bathroom cabinet.”
Lydia
Best Natural Skincare Range
Pai from £28
“A lovely home-grown British brand and I trust the brains behind it. Proving you don’t have to compromise on efficacy just because you make products for sensitive skin.”
Caroline
Best Face Mask
REN Skincare Evercalm™ Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask £28
“I recently had very sore inflamed skin after trying out Microneedling and this was honestly my saving grace. It’s designed for sensitive skin that’s feeling stressed and it does everything it promises. A true hero.”
Lydia
Best Micellar Water
BIODERMA Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, £10.80 “It’s no wonder this has cult beauty buy status. When I’m looking for a quick way to get my makeup off I always choose this. Plus the mini sizes are great for travel.”
Gaby
Best Face Oil
Trilogy Sensitive Very Gentle Restoring Oil, £29.50
“This is an organic oil that is super moisturising, perfect to apply on my face after a wash and cleanse to rebalance my skin. I love it because it compliments my skincare routine and isn’t greasy.“
Vic
Best Face Wipes
Simple Kind To Skin Cleansing Wipes £3.29
“I have hyper-sensitive skin and a load of random allergies when it comes to beauty products, so these babies keep it simple (sorry!) and ensure that I won’t get a flare up when removing my make-up.”
Laura-Jane
Best Skin Hydrator
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 £5.90
“Everyone needs a bottle of this. It is super hydrating and plumps up the skin instantly. It’s perfect to layer under other serums and the bonus is, it’s under £6. Incredible value and thoroughly effective.”
Ree