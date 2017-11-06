LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 Winners: The Best Make-Up

13 images

There’s no doubt about it – 2017 is the year of the statement beauty look. From molten metallic shades to retina-searing neons and dreamy holographic finishes, there’s a whole host of ways to stand out right now.

But which products really deserve a space in your make-up bag?

With so many different products promising the world, it’s hard to know which ones actually work. So to help you in your quest, LOOK’s beauty team rounded up a specialist team of experts to vote on the very best in beauty.

We wanted to recognise the most-loved beauty products on the market, so we tried and tested hundreds of items across hair, make-up, fragrance, skin and body.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out the well-deserved winners in the best make-up category…