LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 Winners: The Best Make-Up

From brow products to brushes...
There’s no doubt about it – 2017 is the year of the statement beauty look. From molten metallic shades to retina-searing neons and dreamy holographic finishes, there’s a whole host of ways to stand out right now.
But which products really deserve a space in your make-up bag?
With so many different products promising the world, it’s hard to know which ones actually work. So to help you in your quest, LOOK’s beauty team rounded up a specialist team of experts to vote on the very best in beauty.
We wanted to recognise the most-loved beauty products on the market, so we tried and tested hundreds of items across hair, make-up, fragrance, skin and body.
Scroll through the gallery below to find out the well-deserved winners in the best make-up category…
Best Contour Product
Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand £29
“This launched this year and since then I’ve not been able to use anything else. You just swipe it on and blend, trust me it’s fool proof and the shade mimics a natural shadow, which is exactly what you want.”
Gaby
Best Lip Balm
Dr.PAWPAW Dr.PAWPAW Original Balm £6.95
“A desert island beauty buy, and not just an ordinary lip balm, as it solves everything from chapped lips to dry hands.”
Rochelle
Best Make-Up Innovation
StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer £39.99
“This rocked our world this year, finally something that would make brush cleaning a whole lot easier and even the laziest amongst us (guilty!) will FINALLY keep our tools in check.
Lydia
Best Mascara
Givenchy Noir Interdit Mascara £25.50
“This has a really interesting brush that helps to avoid a mascara mess around the lashes. The formula itself lengthens the lashes and has great lasting power.”
Amena
Best Tinted Moisturiser
IT Cosmetics CC Cream £30
“I have absolutely raved about this cc cream ever since its first release. So much so, now all my friends use it too.”
Chloe
Best Blusher
Nip & Fab Blusher Palette Blushed £8.95
“Unlike my go-to eyeshadow shades, I do actually like to mix up the colour I wear on my cheeks and this palette has every hue to suit my mood (s).”
Emily
Best Lash Product
RevitaLash RevitaLash Advanced £39
“If you keep to the program and use this everyday you will without doubt see your lashes grow longer and thicker. It’s worth every penny.”
Lydia
Best Brushes
Real Techniques Core Collection £21.99
“Hands down the best set of brushes you can buy, whether you’re a novice or a pro everyone will get on with these.”
Shirley
Best Highlighter
Sleek MakeUP Solstice Highlighting Palette £9.99
“Beautiful packaging and colours. The highlighters glow like they’re from outer space. Plus it’s SO affordable.”
Andrea
Best Eyeshadow
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow £23
“This glitter eyeshadow is just so beautifully pigmented! It’s available in every metallic shade that I love and is ideal for cut-creasing. Heck, it could even be used as a highlighter. What’s more, the applicator is so easy to use.”
Laura-Jane
Best Foundation
bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF20 £29
“A buildable-to-full coverage that’s actually GOOD for your skin, too. Foundation doesn’t get better than that.” – Chloe
Best Lip Product
Charlotte Tilbury, Matte Contour Liquid Lipstick, £24
“I love all of Charlotte’s range, but this is a great liquid lip product, that unlike others doesn’t dry the lip out.”
Caroline
Best Brow Product
Benefit Brow Zings, £26.50
“This is my ultimate tool kit for sculpting the perfect arch. It contains mini tweezers that are great for a quick tidy up and the most natural powder shades to fill in gaps.” Lydia