LOOK Beauty Awards 2017 Winners: The Best Make-Up

From brow products to brushes...

There’s no doubt about it – 2017 is the year of the statement beauty look. From molten metallic shades to retina-searing neons and dreamy holographic finishes, there’s a whole host of ways to stand out right now.

But which products really deserve a space in your make-up bag? 

With so many different products promising the world, it’s hard to know which ones actually work. So to help you in your quest, LOOK’s beauty team rounded up a specialist team of experts to vote on the very best in beauty.

We wanted to recognise the most-loved beauty products on the market, so we tried and tested hundreds of items across hair, make-up, fragrance, skin and body.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out the well-deserved winners in the best make-up category…

Best Eyeshadow Click or tap to zoom into this image
Best Eyeshadow

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow £23
“This glitter eyeshadow is just so beautifully pigmented! It’s available in every metallic shade that I love and is ideal for cut-creasing. Heck, it could even be used as a highlighter. What’s more, the applicator is so easy to use.”
Laura-Jane

